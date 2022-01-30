Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the financial status of Winair. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on January 31, 2022.

This Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on October 20, 2021, will be reconvened on Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be present.

The agenda point is:

The (financial) status of Windward Islands Airways (IS/1135/2019-2020 dated August 18, 2020, and IS/ 169/2020-2021 dated November 16, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP M.D. Gumbs, MP C.A. Buncamper and MP G....



