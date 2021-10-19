Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the financial status of Winair. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on October 20, 2021.

This Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on October 7, 2021, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and representatives of Winair will be present.

The agenda point is:

The (financial) status of Windward Islands Airways (IS/1135/2019-2020 dated August 18, 2020 and IS/ 169/2020-2021 dated November 16, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP M.D. Gumbs, MP C.A. Buncamper ...



