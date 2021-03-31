Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament with the shareholder representative of P.J.I.A. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on April 1, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting which was adjourned on March 5, 2021, will be reconvened on Thursday at 10.00 hrs. at the House of Parliament. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

1. Update on the reconstruction project at the airport terminal and the operational projections for 2021

2. Structural composition of the company’s hierarchy and the reasons for the various supervisory boards, and the protection of assets of the country by removing the assets presently at PJIAE and ...



