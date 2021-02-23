Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament with the shareholder representative of P.J.I.A. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on February 24, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting which was adjourned on February 15, 2021, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. at the House of Parliament. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

1. Update on the reconstruction project at the airport terminal and the operational projections for 2021

2. Structural composition of the company’s hierarchy and the reasons for the various supervisory boards, and the protection of assets of the country by removing the ...



