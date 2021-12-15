Continuation Central Committee of Parliament regarding the draft National Ordinance establishing the Budget of country Sint Maarten for the financial year 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on December 16, 2021.

This Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on December 14, 2021, will be reconvened on Thursday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The Council of Ministers will be providing answers to the questions posed by Members of Parliament.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2022 (Landsverordening begroting 2022) (ZJ 2021-2022-152) (IS/352/2021-2022 d.d. 8 december, 2021)

