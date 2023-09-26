Continuation Committee of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) of Parliament meeting with the Minister of ECYS regarding the current issues involving teachers, pertaining to vacation pay and the vacation schedule. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports Affairs of Parliament (CECYSA) is to meet on September 27, 2023.

The Committee meeting of the Parliamentary Year 2022-2023, which was adjourned on August 14, 2023, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

