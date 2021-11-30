Continuation Finance Committee of Parliament with representatives of Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten on Dollarization. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Finance will meet in a session on December 1, 2021.



The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on October 6, 2021, will be reconvened on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10:00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

Representatives of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten will be present.



The agenda points are:

1. Presentation by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten on dollarization

2. Discussion on St. Maarten having its own Central Bank

3. Update on our foreign reserves (IS/078/2021-2022 dated October 1, 2021)



