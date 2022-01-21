Continuation Plenary Session of Parliament about Draft National Ordinance 2022 Budget. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a plenary public session on Friday, January 21, 2022.

The plenary public meeting handling the 2022 draft Budget, which was adjourned on January 20, 2022, in the first round. It will be reconvened on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10.00am in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Council of Ministers will be present.

The agenda point is:

2. Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2022 (Landsverordening begroting 2022) (IS/352/2021-2022 d.d. 8 december 2021) (ZJ 2021-2022-152)

...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39509-continuation-plenary-session-of-parliament-about-draft-national-ordinance-2022-budget-2.html