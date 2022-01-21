Continuation Plenary Session of Parliament about Draft National Ordinance 2022 Budget to continue on Monday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a plenary public session on Monday, January 24, 2022.

The plenary public no. 08 which was adjourned on January 19, January 20, and January 21, 2022, will be reconvened on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Council of Ministers will be present.

The agenda point is:

2. Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2022 (Landsverordening begroting 2022) (IS/352/2021-2022 d.d. 8 december 2021) (ZJ 2021-2022-152)

