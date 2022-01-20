Continuation Plenary Session of Parliament about Draft National Ordinance 2022 Budget. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The House of Parliament will sit in a plenary public session on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

The plenary public meeting, which was adjourned on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, will be reconvened on Thursday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Council of Ministers will be present.

The agenda point is:

2. Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2022 (Landsverordening begroting 2022) (IS/352/2021-2022 d.d. 8 december 2021) (ZJ 2021-2022-152)

Draft National Ordinance stipulating the Budget of the Country for the year 2022



