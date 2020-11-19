Continuation Public meeting of Parliament about updates from the Minister of VROMI regarding the current long lease land. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on November 20, 2020. The public meeting which was adjourned on November 4, 2020 will be reconvened on Friday at 10.00 hrs. The Minister of Public Housing, Social Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

3. Updates from the Minister of VROMI regarding the current long lease land

(IS/1017/2019-2020 dated July 6, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten, MP O.E.C. Ottley, and MP R. Brison

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of ...



