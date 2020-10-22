Continuation Public meeting of Parliament regarding an update from the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) about the future plans for the construction of a new general hospital. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on, October 23, 2020.

The Public meeting which was adjourned on August 6, 2020, will be reconvened on Friday at 10.00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Update from the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) in regards to the future plans for the construction of a new general hospital (IS/814/2019-2020 dated May 6, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP C.T. Emmanuel, MP ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35985-continuation-public-meeting-of-parliament-regarding-an-update-from-the-minister-of-public-health-social-development-and-labor-vsa-about-the-future-plans-for-the-construction-of-a-new-general-hospital.html