Continuation urgent Public meeting of Parliament about the Reconstruction Funds for Sint Maarten. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in the continuation of urgent Public meeting no. 27; Parliamentary Year 2019-2020 on Monday, September 28, 2020.

The Public meeting which was adjourned on September 25, 2020 will be reconvened today Monday, September 28, 2020 at 14.00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting. The Minister of General Affairs will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

3. The Focus Audit done by the General Audit Chamber of Sint Maarten in May 2020 referencing “The Reconstruction Funds for Sint Maarten” (IS/888/2019-2020 dated May 29, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP C.A. Buncamper, MP

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35783-continuation-urgent-public-meeting-of-parliament-about-the-reconstruction-funds-for-sint-maarten.html