Continuation urgent Public meeting of Parliament regarding recent developments impacting the liquidity of N.V. GEBE | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The Public meeting which started on August 26, 2022 of the Parliamentary Year 2021-2022, with a continuation and adjournment on September 2, 2022 and again on October 14, 2022, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 09.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be present.

The agenda point is:

Recent developments that impact the liquidity of the utility company and the ability of N.V. GEBE to



...



