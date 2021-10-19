Continuation urgent public meeting of Parliament regarding the management of government long lease land by the government of Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on October 20, 2021.

This urgent public meeting which started on September 23, 2021, with a continuation and adjournment on October 13, 2021, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 9.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure and the Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda point is:

Management of government (long lease) land by the government of Sint Maarten (IS/016/2021-2022 dated September 15, 2021)

This meeting was requested by



...



