Continue to “Be Proud of Your Mouth” CPS tells students. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the ministry, would like to thank all the schools that participated in this year’s World Oral Health Day (WOHD) 2022 in March.

A CPS representative said that students delivered some beautiful artwork and urged them to continue being “Proud of Your Mouth.”

The schools that participated in World Oral Health Art Competition were St. Joseph school, Dr. Martin Luther King School, Ruby Labega primary school, Mac campus 1 school, Montessori school, Asha Stevens primary school, and Sis. Magda school, ...



