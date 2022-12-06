Contractors blocked landfill, demanding that they be paid. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Several contractors that are working at both landfills on Pond Island have blocked both entrances barring vehicles and persons from entering the landfill. The contractors contended that they have not been paid by the government for several months now.

The early morning blockade is being done hoping that the government of St. Maarten would make payments to them immediately since they all have families and the Christmas holidays are approaching.

They alleged that the government of St. Maarten is playing games with them. With the actions taken on Tuesday morning, no garbage collection would take place until government settles ...



...



