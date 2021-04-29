Cooperation Agreement signed between all Caribbean Airports within Kingdom of the Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

During a virtual ceremony on April 28, 2021, the CEO’s Managing Directors of all six commercial Airports of the Dutch Caribbean signed a Cooperation Agreement that formalized the “Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports” (DCCA).

DCCA’s objective is to improve the general quality of each individual airport by facilitating mutual assistance and efficient exchange of information, transfer of knowledge, sharing of expertise with the goal of achieving economies of scale on seven key elements including but not limited to innovation, sustainability, regulations, safety and security, health challenges for Airports, emergency assistance/response, economically sustainable, stable and affordable air connections and maintenance, infrastructure, ...



