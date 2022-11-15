Cops & Kids kicks off at Leonard Conner School. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Community police officers (CPOs) visited the Leonard Conner Primary School on November 14 as part of the Cops and Kids Program.

Pupils of Group 8 can pose questions to the officers in the "One-on-One" segment. This component of the program allows pupils two weeks to write questions, anonymously if they wish, about the CPOs, their tasks, lives, and everything in general.

Management of the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM thanks the school board for embracing the program.

KPSM Press Release.



