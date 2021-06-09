Council of Ministers asks the community of Sint Maarten to join in the commemoration of the 36th Anniversary of Flag Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On June 13th, 2021, the people and the Government of Sint Maarten will be commemorating the 36th Anniversary of “Flag Day”. The annual commemoration of “Sint Maarten Flag Day” will take place during the early hours of June 13th at 6:00 am, in front of the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg.

This year will mark 36 years since the Sint Maarten flag was designed by Roselle Richardson, presented by Dr. Claude Wathey, approved, and established by the then sitting members of Island Council on June 13th, 1985. Today, the Sint Maarten Flag remains an intricate part of the fabric ...



