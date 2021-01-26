Council of Ministers Cancels Both Carnival & Heineken Regatta 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In its meeting of today, January 26, 2021, the Council of Ministers decided to cancel the planning and execution of both Carnival and Heineken Regatta for 2021 in the interest of the general health of the citizens of Sint Maarten. This decision comes after consultations with various relevant stakeholders, including health care professionals and law enforcement on the presented reduced activities planned for Carnival 2021 and the Heineken Regatta and considering the impact that the events would have on the population. The Sint Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) and Heineken Regatta organizers have been informed of the decision.

