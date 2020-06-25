Council of Ministers Commends Unity Among Unions. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The Government of St. Maarten has been informed of a series of manifestations that have been ongoing this week. Permission for these manifestations was requested and they have been granted. The government was also informed concerning the willingness of union members to partake in these meetings and manifestations. During the past two days, Prime Minister Jacobs responded to two emails received in relation to the manifestations, including requesting a meeting to follow up and clarify any pending questions.

Prime Minister Jacobs commends the unity being displayed by the workers across the board. In an invited comment she stated, ‘It is

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35033-council-of-ministers-commends-unity-among-unions.html