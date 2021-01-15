Council of Ministers gives greenlight for Carnival 2021 within agreed upon parameters. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Council of Ministers is convinced that the agreed-upon public health protocols to be implemented by the Sint Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) will ensure public safety. As such, SCDF has been granted the green light to proceed with the planning and execution of Carnival 2021 on St. Maarten. This decision was taken during a Council of Ministers meeting on January 14, after taking into consideration the plans for a safe Carnival 2021, given by representatives of SDCF.

This decision was taken with the understanding that should St. Maarten's COVID-19 situation worsen in regards to the spread of the



