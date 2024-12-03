Council of Ministers Hold Introductory Meeting for Unions. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Last week, representatives from the unions of Sint Maarten met with the Council of Ministers in an introductory session. The meeting served as a platform for open dialogue between union leaders and the recently sworn-in ministers, including Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor Richenel S.J. Brug, and Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs. The session underscored the government’s commitment to fostering collaboration with unions to address the needs of workers and the community.

