Council of Ministers receives presentation on Dutch Caribbean Coastguard role and responsibilities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, September 2, the Council of Ministers was paid a visit by the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard (DCCG) who rendered an introductory presentation. This comes as a result of Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs’ visit to the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard during its recruitment day in March 2021. Commander of the Dutch Forces in the Caribbean, Director of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, and Commander of the Component Task Group, Brigadier General Frank Boots, was personally present to provide elucidation on, among others, the structure of the Royal Netherlands Navy and the constitutional tasks of the Netherlands Armed Forces in the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38468-council-of-ministers-receives-presentation-on-dutch-caribbean-coastguard-role-and-responsibilities.html