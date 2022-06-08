Council of Ministers to decide on position of TEATT Minister Roger Lawrence. | SMN NEWS

~ Sick leave extended based on doctor’s advice.~

PHILIPSBURG:---Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said in response to questions posed on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers' press briefing regarding the status of the Minister of TEATT Roger Lawrence who has been out on sick leave.

Jacobs said the Minister was expected to return to work on Monday, June 6th, 2022, however, she was informed that the Minister had to return to the doctor for further evaluation and it was determined that his medical leave was extended.

