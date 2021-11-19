Counterfeit banknotes in circulation in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has been informed that counterfeit NAf. 100 banknotes are currently in circulation in Sint Maarten.

The CBCS asks the public in Sint Maarten as well as in Curaçao to be vigilant when accepting banknotes – particularly NAf. 100 notes - especially with the approaching holiday season. If you find yourself in a situation where you doubt the authenticity of a banknote, we strongly advise you not to accept the suspect banknote, and contact the police.

