Couple arrested for domestic violence. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the early morning of Oct. 18, 2022, central dispatch received a report of domestic violence going on at an address on A.th Illidge road where a woman was allegedly assaulted.



According to the preliminary investigation, it appeared that the male suspect with the initials K.P had punched his girlfriend after an altercation.

According to established protocols for use of domestic violence, the police patrol detained the male suspect.

He was later brought to the police station in Philipsburg interrogated and later incarcerated.

