Court of Appeal increases sentence of former MP, extends election ban. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Court of Appeal has increased the prison sentence and election ban of former Sint Maarten Member of Parliament F.R. , who was convicted for corruption, bribery, and conflict of interest in the Aquamarine II case. This case pertains to the construction of the Bureau Telecommunication and Post (BTP) building and its maintenance contract.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44592-court-of-appeal-increases-sentence-of-former-mp-extends-election-ban.html