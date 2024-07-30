Court of Guardianship signs ‘Child Check’ MoUs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Court of Guardianship (CoG), Safe Haven Foundation & Turning Point Foundation is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that formalizes a strategic partnership focused on improving the identification, reporting, and management of suspected child abuse and neglect cases. The steps outlined as part of the MoU are based on the ‘Child Check’ protocol.

“Through this partnership, CoG, Turning Point, and Safe Haven are committed to creating a safer and more supportive environment for children and their families. Child Check addresses immediate concerns and focuses on supporting families to create a safer environment at home. We look forward to signing several more MoUs this year with key partners,” Kimberly Dort-Brown, Department Head of the Court of Guardianship, explains.

The ‘Child Check’ protocol was introduced to Sint Maarten with technical support from UNICEF in the Netherlands and the AUGEO Foundation, in collaboration with the Government of Sint Maarten, as part of the Child Resilience and Protection Project (CRPP). The CRPP is financed by the government of the Netherlands through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, which is managed by the World Bank.

Child Check is a preventative approach aimed at early detection of child neglect and abuse. It involves professionals who work with adult clients, such as doctors, nurses, and social workers, to assess the well-being of children while treating their parents. The protocol outlines steps to identify at-risk children, especially in cases involving domestic violence, substance abuse or mental health issues. Once identified, timely and effective interventions are taken to address any identified risks and support the needs of children and families. Child Check has already demonstrated its effectiveness in other countries in increasing the detection rate of child abuse.

“At Turning Point, we have already used certain protocols with clients who come in to check if their children are safe. However, this MoU and all parties agreeing on using ‘Child Check’ moving forward will ensure we can work more efficiently to ensure children are protected,” explains Tasheena Thomas, Director at Turning Point Foundation.

Mrs. Dort-Brown shares that implementing Child Check and the signing of the MoU was a three-year process. “Often, people underestimate the work that goes into implementing these protocols . However, together with UNICEF the Netherlands, over the years we have hosted introductory meetings, sensitisations, and several trainings. In partnership with Safe Haven, Turning Point, and several other partners, we have also amended the program to suit the realities of Sint Maarten. This is all to ensure that the Child Check protocol succeeds.

We want to thank the many stakeholders that helped us in this process and assist in protecting children daily.”

For questions or if you would like to report a suspected case of child abuse: +1 (721) 542-4110. Follow the Court of Guardianship on Facebook for more regular updates: www.facebook.com/cogsxm.

