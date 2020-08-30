COVID-19 active cases has now risen to 267. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 30th, St. Maarten has confirmed three new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of positive cases now stands at 463.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 179. Minister Panneflek advises all to remain persistent with practicing the guidelines implemented, to reduce the spike. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains steady at 17.

Please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately, if you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms.

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35565-covid-19-active-cases-has-now-risen-to-267.html