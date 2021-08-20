COVID-19 Curfew extended until Friday, August 27, 2021. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:– Latest data from Public Health France shows a trend towards stabilizing the number of COVID-19 cases in the northern islands, at a very high rate. The health situation remains strained with 251 new cases in Saint-Martin and 67 cases in Saint-Barthélemy for the week of August 9, 2021.

Accordingly, starting this Saturday, August 21, 2021, the curfew underway from 8 pm to 3 am, is extended until Friday, August 27, 2021, am, for Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, in accordance with the prefectural decree of 20 August 2021.

After 8 pm home deliveries however are allowed again.

As a reminder, since



