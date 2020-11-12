COVID- 19-Health Bulletin for the period from November 2 to 8, 2020. | SMN NEWS

Detail of cases

Saint Martin: there are 42 new cases in Saint-Martin (note that following an update to SI-DEP software, an update to the number of cases is to be highlighted for week 44: 47 cases vs 38 initially reported). Considering consolidated data from previous weeks, this brings the number of cumulative coronavirus cases confirmed by PCR test to 655

Saint-Barthélemy: The number of new cases among residents is 11. This brings the number of cumulative coronavirus cases confirmed by PCR tests to 109

Hospitalized and deceased

The CH Louis-Constant Fleming is being heavily mobilized to manage the crisis. As ...



