COVID-19: Lifting of Health Measures as of Thursday. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- Due to the strong improvement in the health situation in Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, the Prefet Serge GOUTEYRON announces the lifting of all health measures relating to the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus, in particular the return to common law concerning the hours of bars and restaurants, from this Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 6:00 p.m.

The only remaining restrictions will be:

• maintenance of the presentation of the vaccination pass to access nightclubs until

March 14, 2022;

• maintaining the presentation of a health pass for access to the EPHAD and the hospital.

