COVID-19 POP-UP FAIR. | SMN NEWS

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor Affairs is hosting its

COVID-19 POP-UP FAIR on Saturday September 11, 2021 from 8.30 am – 3:00 pm at the Department of Collective Preventative Services (CPS) Office located at the Vineyard office park. Ask questions and get answers on healthy lifestyle, immune system boosters and the different Covid 19 vaccines by various experts and health professionals on the site. An opportunity for everyone.



