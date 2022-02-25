COVID-19 statistics. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of February 25th, there were two (2) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however six (6) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to forty-six (46) of which twelve (12) are locals, twelve (12) are tourists and twenty-two (22) persons are awaiting classification. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to nine thousand five hundred forty-six (9546).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-five (45) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to eighty-five (85).

The number ...



