COVID-19 statistics. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of March 4th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however eight (8) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to forty-two (42) of which twelve (12) are locals, five (5) are tourists and twenty-five (25) persons are awaiting classification. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to nine thousand five hundred seventy-three (9573).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-one (41) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at eighty-five (85).

