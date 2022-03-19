COVID-19 statistics. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of March 18th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however four (4) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-four (24) of which six (6) are locals, ten (10) are tourists and eight (8) persons are awaiting classification. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to nine thousand six hundred thirty-seven (9637).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-three (23) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at eighty-five (85).

