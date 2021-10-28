COVID-19 third dose available for patients with weak immune systems. | SMN NEWS

~Pfizer vaccine works well, boosters not yet needed for general public~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Studies have shown us that, the vaccine offers excellent protection for the fully vaccinated even after 8 months! We can see this first hand on St. Maarten, where the death rate is 1.6% due to COVID-19 disease, and only 0.04% were fully vaccinated. We will continue to keep the public informed about scientific studies and our plans for boosters (through this page).

At this moment we continue to urge all persons to continue to get vaccinated so that we can reach herd immunity!

