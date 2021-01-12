COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Wednesday in Saint-Martin. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— The first doses of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine arrive in Saint-Martin late Tuesday afternoon. The first injections will start Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bethany Home (Ehpad, accommodation facility for dependent elderly people) and at 2 p.m. at the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital, announced the regional health agency and the management of the hospital.

The vaccination campaign will take place in three stages. First of all, nursing home residents as well as nursing staff (nursing home, hospital, and liberal) over the age of 50 and/or with co-morbidities will be vaccinated. This first phase should last a few days. This ...



