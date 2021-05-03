COVID-19 vaccination center opens on Tuesday in Galisbay. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— Residents on Saint Martin that have not yet taken their COVID-19 vaccination can now do so by walking into the COVID-19 vaccination center that will be opened as of Tuesday, May 4th at Galisbay Carnival Village.

The center will be opened six days a week from 8 am to 4 pm. There will be no need to register online in order to receive the vaccines, however, everyone must be able to provide proof of address on the French side of the island, the proof of address could be an electricity or water bill or any other acceptable bill.

The ...



