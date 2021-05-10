COVID-19 Vaccination Panel Discussion Set for Tuesday Evening. Get answers to your questions. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Do you have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccination, or do you want more information about the purpose and goal of the vaccines?

Make sure you watch the second edition of the COVID-19 Vaccination Panel Discussion Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM and get your answers straight from the experts.

This online event will be broadcasted via Facebook Livestream and on SXMGOV Radio 107.9FM. Various health experts will provide updates and new data regarding the COVID-19 vaccines and answer all questions live!

The Facebook Livestream panel discussion will be opened by Minister of Public Health, Social Development ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37533-covid-19-vaccination-panel-discussion-set-for-tuesday-evening-get-answers-to-your-questions.html