COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Closed Thursday Morning but Open in the Afternoon. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, would like to inform the general public that the clinic at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg is closed on Thursday morning November 24, but is open Thursday afternoon from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.



Persons aged 12 years and older can receive their COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster. The booster is entirely free of charge and voluntary.



Please bring your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID). CPS is requesting all visitors to wear a mask while inside the clinic.



