COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Closed Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, would like to inform the general public that the clinic at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg is closed on Thursday, December 8 due to unforeseen circumstances.



Persons aged 12 years and older can receive their COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster on Thursdays. The booster is entirely free of charge and voluntary.



Please bring your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID). CPS is requesting all visitors to wear a mask while inside the clinic.



COVID-19 vaccines continue to help protect against severe illness, hospitalization, ...



