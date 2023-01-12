COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Reopens. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, would like to inform the general public that the clinic at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg resumed administering of vaccines on Thursday, January 12, 2023.



Persons aged 12 years and older can receive their COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster on Thursdays from 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. The booster is entirely free of charge and voluntary.



Please bring your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID). CPS is requesting all visitors to wear a mask upon entering and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42174-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-reopens.html