CPS 2021 World Diabetes Theme: ‘Access to Diabetes Care: If not now, when?’ | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Sunday, November 14 marked World Diabetes Day (WDD) which was observed around the globe to raise awareness.



The 2021 theme for WDD was, ‘Access to Diabetes Care: If not now, when?’



According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), “After 100 years since the discovery of insulin, access to diabetes care continues to be a challenge in many countries.



“This year’s World Diabetes Day is an opportunity to highlight the urgent need to increase access for diabetes diagnosis and treatment, in order to prevent complications and improve the quality of life of people living with diabetes.



“The ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39051-cps-2021-world-diabetes-theme-access-to-diabetes-care-if-not-now-when.html