CPS addresses several questions about the Covid-19 vaccine program in its Thursday evening panel discussion. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Covid-19 vaccines are expected to arrive on St. Maarten soon. The objective is to create herd immunity, which requires 70% of the population to be vaccinated, before the upcoming hurricane season.

Organizing a campaign on this scale with very demanding safety, efficiency, and logistical requirements is a huge operation. The Vaccination Task Force has been working day and night for the past couple of months to make sure everything is up to par when the vaccines arrive.

On Wednesday, concrete plans were shared with the public via an SMS (Short Message Service) blast with a link to ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36797-cps-addresses-several-questions-about-the-covid-19-vaccine-program-in-its-thursday-evening-panel-discussion.html