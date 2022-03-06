CPS Adjust Hours of Operations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), has adjusted its hours of operation as of Monday, March 7.



The Vaccination Clinic hours remain Monday to Friday 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM and from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Pediatric clinic hours are based on appointment only and are on Wednesdays from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.



The COVID-19 testing at the Community Help Desk in Hope Estate will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM. There will be no more testing on ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39835-cps-adjust-hours-of-operations.html