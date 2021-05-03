CPS & Belair Community Center extended opening hours for Vaccine Walk-ins on Tuesdays & Thursdays postponed. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) would like to inform the community that due to unforeseen circumstances, the extension of the opening hours outside office work hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays at both vaccination administering locations, the Collective Prevention Service office in Philipsburg, and the Belair Community Center, is postponed until further notice.

The VMT hopes to offer the public the opportunity for a vaccine walk-in outside working hours as soon as possible, but for now, both vaccination locations invite all Sint Maarten residents who have not yet registered to go to the Belair Community Center between the hours



