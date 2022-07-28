CPS Calls on Community to Practice Prevention Measures Daily. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, advises the Sint Maarten community to practice prevention measures on a daily basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Persons are also reminded to adhere to proper handwashing and cough etiquette.

COVID-19 spreads from an infected person to others through the air by droplets (secretion) as a result of coughing and/or sneezing, or by direct contact with the virus on hard surfaces or on people’s hands that have the viruses on them then touching the mouth, nose or eyes.

CPS ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40960-cps-calls-on-community-to-practice-prevention-measures-daily.html